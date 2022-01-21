Jeff Attinella announces his retirement

Goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, 33, today announced his retirement from professional soccer. Attinella spent five years with the Portland Timbers and played nine seasons during his MLS career.

“Playing for the Portland Timbers and representing the organization and the fans, was the privilege of a lifetime. To take the field wearing the crest over my heart was something that I never took for granted, and to be able to retire a Portland Timber is truly an honor,” said Timbers goalkeeper Attinella.

Attinella finishes his career having started 48 games for the Timbers over the course of five MLS seasons, including starting in the 2018 MLS Cup Final against Atlanta United. His last start came against the Seattle Sounders in May 2021, a game in which he sustained a major hip injury that played a large part in his retirement.

Attinella also became a fan-favorite off the pitch during his time in Portland, having hosted a podcast with former-Timber Zarek Valentin, participating Stand Together Events, and becoming the author of a series of children’s sports books.

We at Stumptown Footy thank Jeff for his contributions to the club, and wish him well in his retirement.

