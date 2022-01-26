Timbers FC to host preseason tournament February 13-19

The Portland Timbers announced today that the club will host a preseason tournament at Providence Park from Feb. 13-19. The Timbers will welcome Minnesota United FC, Real Salt Lake and Viking FK from the Eliteserien (the Norwegian top flight) to Portland.

The tournament will consist of three doubleheaders. The Timbers will play the Loons on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kickoff slated for 12 p.m. Real Salt Lake will play Viking FK in the day’s second match at 2:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake will face Minnesota at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16. The Timbers and Viking FK will follow at 7:30 p.m. The preseason tournament will come to a close on Saturday, February 19. Viking and the Loons will face off at 2:30 p.m. and the Timbers and Real Salt Lake will close things out at 5 p.m.

All of the Timbers’ matches will be streamed at timbers.com. Tickets for the preseason tournament are included as part of the 2022 Timbers Annual Membership. Fans can purchase individual tickets at a later date. The ticket will be valid for both of the day’s matches.

The club’s full release can be accessed here.