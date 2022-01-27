Official: Lindsey Horan loaned to Lyon; Extends contract with Thorns FC through 2025

Portland Thorns FC today announced that midfielder Lindsey Horan has been loaned to Olympique Lyonnais until June 2023. The club also announced that Horan has signed a contract extension with the Thorns until 2025.

“I’d like to thank the club for allowing me to go on loan and have this opportunity to play in France,” said Horan. “Being a Thorn is one of the most incredible things I’ve gotten a chance to feel during my time as a professional soccer player. While I am excited for this new experience, I take great pride in being a Portland Thorn. I am proud of this team’s success and I sincerely thank the club for making this happen.”

Horan’s move to Lyon has been rumored since before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Paul Tenorio today reported that a source told The Athletic that Horan would return to France via a loan this season.

#USWNT and Thorns star Lindsey Horan is moving to #Lyon on loan, according to source with knowledge of the move.



Announcement expected soon. Horan to join Catarina Macario in Lyon's midfield and return to France after leaving PSG in 2016. #BAONPDX — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) January 27, 2022

This move has been in the works for a while and Horan’s move to Europe was “explicitly discussed” when she signed her three-year deal with Thorns FC in 2020. It is clear that Horan feels as though she has “unfinished business” in Europe.

“Lindsey has been a massive part of this club’s success since her arrival in 2016, and we want to express how thankful we are for all she has contributed during that time,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “We look forward to watching her succeed abroad while continuing to grow and develop.”

“When Lindsey signed her long-term contract with the Thorns in 2020 she came to us to discuss pursuing an opportunity to play in Europe, and we have honored that request. We are thrilled she has signed an extension with the Thorns to offset this loan spell and we can’t wait to welcome her back to Portland after her time abroad.”

When she signed her new contract last year, this was explicitly discussed - the idea of her going after some unfinished business/new options in Europe. When everything's confirmed, there's also going to be some good news about Horan's future in Portland. https://t.co/n76CuGVcPm — Richard Farley (@richardfarley) January 27, 2022

Horan previously played in France with Lyon’s rivals Paris Saint-Germain from 2012-16. Horan won the 2019 Women’s World Cup in Lyon when the U.S. Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands 2-0.

Horan joined the Thorns from PSG in 2016. She has since won two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), one NWSL Championship (2017), the 2020 NWSL Community Shield, the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, and the 2021 Women’s International Cup. Individually, she was named the 2017 NWSL Championship MVP and the 2018 NWSL MVP.

The club’s full release can be found here.