Report: Lindsey Horan to be loaned to Lyon

Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan is reportedly on her way to Olympique Lyonnais. There have been rumors of this move since before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. These rumors resurfaced recently. Paul Tenorio today reported that a source told The Athletic that Horan would return to France for the first time since 2016 when she played with Lyon’s rivals, Paris-Saint Germain.

#USWNT and Thorns star Lindsey Horan is moving to #Lyon on loan, according to source with knowledge of the move.



Announcement expected soon. Horan to join Catarina Macario in Lyon's midfield and return to France after leaving PSG in 2016. #BAONPDX — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) January 27, 2022

The 27 year-old midfielder left PSG to join the Thorns where she has been for the last six years. In Portland, Horan has won two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), one NWSL Championship (2017), the 2020 NWSL Community Shield, the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, and the 2021 Women’s International Cup (in which the Thorns defeated Lyon in the final). Horan was named the 2017 NWSL Championship MVP and the 2018 NWSL MVP.

Lyon is looking to reclaim their crown in the Division 1 Feminine this season after being usurped by PSG in 2021. OL is the UEFA Women’s Champions League record seven-time champions. Lyon is also hoping to challenge the reigning UWCL winners FC Barcelona Femeni to reclaim what Lyon believe to be is their UWCL crown.