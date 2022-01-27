Christine Sinclair signs contract extension through 2022, with an option for 2023

Portland Thorns FC today announced that Christine Sinclair signed a contract extension through 2022 with an option for the 2023 season.

“We are excited to re-sign Christine so that she can continue her career as a Thorn,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “She’s always been a Thorn, and she’s made it clear that she always wants to be a Thorn. What she has done for this team as a leader, for this organization and this community has been massive. She is a great human and the epitome of what a Thorns player should be.”

Sinclair will play her tenth season with Thorns FC in 2022. She has helped the club win two NWSL Championships (2013, 2017), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), the NWSL Fall Series (2020), the NWSL Challenge Cup (2021) and the Women’s International Champions Cup (2021).

“Sinclair is a player who has proudly represented the Thorns organization since day one of the NWSL,” said Thorns FC coach Rhian Wilkinson. “Her ability to maintain the very top professional standard for as long as she has, her understanding of the game, her finishing ability, and her leadership make her a player we could not be prouder to have represent us.”

Sinclair leads the Thorns all-time in games played (143), games started (140), minutes played (12,404) and goals (54). During the 2021 season, Sinclair notched five goals and one assist in 15 matches.

