Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs LAFC

The Portland Timbers (11-13-8) play host to LAFC (20-4-8) with a win being enough to secure the Timbers a playoff spot.
Storylines So Far
While the Timbers could clinch a playoff spot with three points, LAFC could also win the Supporter’s Shield with a victory in Portland. Having said that, LAFC have been in relatively poor form for a club chasing major honors this late in the season. The Black and gold have won just three times since August 16, losing to San Jose, Austin, Houston, and Dallas in the process to take 10 points from a possible 24 in that span.
The Timbers meanwhile have won four of their last five matches and return to play off the back of a stoppage-time equalizer in Columbus prior to the international break.
Pregame Reading
With a playoff berth on the line today, check out the Stumptown Crew’s predictions on where the Timbers will finish in the standings.
How to Watch
Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR
Time: 12:00 p.m. PST
Watch: ABC
Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM
Lineups
Portland Timbers
Rose City Ready @mcdonalds x #RCTID pic.twitter.com/uJzwTxIKtb— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 2, 2022
LAFC
The #LAFC Starting XI vs. @TimbersFC.— LAFC (@LAFC) October 2, 2022
Today's lineup is presented by @Delta. #PORvLAFC pic.twitter.com/QFKT9yxd6y
