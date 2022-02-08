Official: Josecarlos Van Rankin re-signs with Portland

The Portland Timbers announced today that right back Josecarlos Van Rankin has officially re-signed with the team on loan from Liga MX side Club Deportivo Guadalajara (Chivas). The loan deal is set to run through the summer, with a club option to extend the loan through the remainder of the year. In addition, the Timbers have an option to exercise a permanent transfer for Van Rankin from Chivas.

We have re-signed Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan through the summer, with a team option to extend for the remainder of the year. Welcome back, @vanrankin0!



Details: https://t.co/XWwg96EOIp | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/eNsxH3g0LD — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) February 8, 2022

Stumptown Footy had originally reported last week that Van Rankin was set to return to Portland and it is now official.

Van Rankin’s return means that the Timbers will retain one of their most frequent contributors from the 2021 season. Van Rankin played the third-most minutes for the team last year and appeared in all but one regular-season league game. His return also means that the Timbers retain their first choice back line, once all are healthy. With a new goalkeeper stepping in this season, maintaining that familiarity will be key.

Head coach Giovanni Savarese understands the importance of keeping a player that is already familiar with the Timbers’ system and is already integrated with the locker room.

On his retention, Savarese shared, “Josecarlos is an important player for our locker room. He has adapted within the group perfectly, and he understands our system on the field which is extremely valuable. We’re excited to have him back with the team,”

Van Rankin will likely step into the starting outside right fullback role that he occupied this year, with Pablo Bonilla taking on a backup role.

However it shakes out, the Timbers have retained a player at a position in which familiarity will be a benefit. As the Timbers enter into the final stages of preparation for the new season, they will need to lean on that familiarity to continue to build chemistry to start the year strong.

You can read the team’s full press release here.