Thorns FC drop 2022 primary and secondary kits

Portland Thorns FC today announced their home and away kits for the 2022 NWSL season. This is the National Women’s Soccer League’s (NWSL) and the Portland Thorns’ tenth season. The kits are designed by Nike and Providence is still the front-of-jersey partner. TikTok returns with a placement on the right sleeve.

“For the Thorns’ 10th season anniversary, we wanted to commemorate the history and success of the club with its classic black, red and white color scheme with homage to the thorn,” said Mike Golub, president of business for Thorns FC. “Our collaborators at Nike embodied the past and the future with these kits as we celebrate a decade in the NWSL.”

The black kit features thorns hoops in “Challenge Red” and the supporter-inspired BAON (By Any Other Name) is inscribed on the neck tag. The white secondary kit is accented by light-grey and red details along with black piping on the sleeve cuff.

Each kit also has a silver NWSL jock tag celebrating the 10th anniversary of the league in 2022.

The Thorns will debut the primary black kits on Friday, March 18th as they take on OL Reign at Lumen Field in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. PST and will be broadcast on Paramount+.

