Thorns sign midfielder Taylor Porter

The Portland Thorns announced today that the club has signed Taylor Porter to a one-year contract, with an option for an additional year.

The 24 year-old midfielder has earned a contract after previously signing with the Thorns as a National Team Replacement player in July 2021. Porter debuted for the Thorns on August 14, 2021, against the Orlando Pride in a substitute appearance. She made one start and two total appearances in the Thorns’ preseason tournament at Providence Park.

“Porter has been a stalwart of this team since last summer, and we’re really happy to have her back and signed as a Portland Thorn,” Thorns FC head coach Rhian Wilkinson said. “Her energy and understanding of the game on the field has been great to watch, and how easily and well she integrates off of the field is highly appreciated and valued.”

Porter previously played for UDG Tenerife Egatesa in Spain’s Primera Iberdrola and ZFK Spartak Subotica in Serbia where she featured for the club in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Porter is an alumna of North Carolina State University. She made 85 appearances for the Wolfpack and produced six goals and five assists during her collegiate career.

The Thorns’ full release can be accessed here.