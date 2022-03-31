Report — Canadian forward Janine Beckie to join Thorns FC

Meg Linehan of The Athletic today reported that Canadian Striker Janine Beckie is set to return to the National Women’s Soccer League, joining Portland Thorns FC. Beckie, 27, has been playing in the WSL with Manchester City since August 2018. Linehan reported that one of her sources characterized the contract as a “long-term deal.” An official announcement from the club is expected as soon as this week.

Beckie previously played two seasons with the Houston Dash before being traded to Sky Blue FC (now NJ/NY Gotham FC) ahead of the 2018 NWSL season. The Canadian forward has scored five goals in 53 NWSL appearances and six goals in 49 WSL appearances.

With the Canada Women’s National Team, Beckie has won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and most recently a gold medal in Tokyo. She has made 35 appearances (31 starts) for Canada and has contributed eight goals and seven assists.

Linehan’s full report for The Athletic can be accessed here.