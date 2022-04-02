NWSL Challenge Cup Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. OL Reign

Portland Thorns FC today host rivals OL Reign. Kick off in Providence Park is slated for 7 p.m. EST. The Thorns sit at the top of the NWSL Challenge Cup West Group with seven points through three matches. OL Reign have played one less game and have four points.

In the teams’ first meeting in the 2022 Challenge Cup, the Thorns and Reign drew 1-1 at Lumen Field. Both the Thorns and Reign most recently defeated Angel City FC. The Reign defeated the LA side 3-1 and the Thorns defeated Angel City 3-0.

With a win at home against their rivals, the Thorns would take a huge step toward winning the West Group and securing passage to the semifinals of the 2022 Challenge Cup.

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:00PM PST

Watch: Paramount+

Pregame Reading

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC

OL Reign