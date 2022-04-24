 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NWSL Challenge Cup Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. Angel City

The Thorns can advance to the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals with a draw or win.

By Grant Little
/ new
Angel City FC v Portland Thorns - 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

The Portland Thorns today travel to Titan Stadium to take on Angel City FC. The Thorns have already clinched second place in the West Group of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup but can secure passage to the semifinals with a win or a draw.

The Thorns will be without head coach Rhian Wilkinson as well as five players due to COVID protocol, including Portland’s top goal scorer Sophia Smith.

Angel City FC come into the match having lost four consecutive matches and have only taken one point from five games in the Challenge Cup.

The teams previously met at Providence Park on Wednesday, March 30. The Thorns won 3-0 thanks to goals from Smith, Yazmeen Ryan and Morgan Weaver.

Location: Titan Stadium | Fullerton, CA

Time: 6:00 PM PST

Watch: Paramount+

Pregame Reading

Match preview: Angel City vs Portland Thorns

PTFC for Peace Draft Open Thread

Thorns Availability Report

az

Angel City Availability Report

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC

Angel City FC

More From Stumptown Footy

Loading comments...