NWSL Challenge Cup Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. Angel City

The Portland Thorns today travel to Titan Stadium to take on Angel City FC. The Thorns have already clinched second place in the West Group of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup but can secure passage to the semifinals with a win or a draw.

The Thorns will be without head coach Rhian Wilkinson as well as five players due to COVID protocol, including Portland’s top goal scorer Sophia Smith.

Angel City FC come into the match having lost four consecutive matches and have only taken one point from five games in the Challenge Cup.

The teams previously met at Providence Park on Wednesday, March 30. The Thorns won 3-0 thanks to goals from Smith, Yazmeen Ryan and Morgan Weaver.

Location: Titan Stadium | Fullerton, CA

Time: 6:00 PM PST

Watch: Paramount+

Pregame Reading

Match preview: Angel City vs Portland Thorns

PTFC for Peace Draft Open Thread

Thorns Availability Report

az

Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson tested positive for COVID and isn’t with the team for tonight’s game at Angel City FC, per a team source. Mike Norris will be interim HC.



Players in COVID protocols & out:

-Sam Coffey

-Meaghan Nally

-Sophia Smith

-Taylor Porter

-Hina Sugita#BAONPDX — Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) April 24, 2022

Angel City Availability Report

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC

Today's Starting XI at Angel City FC. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/atPAML5OmA — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) April 25, 2022

Angel City FC