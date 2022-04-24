NWSL Challenge Cup Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. Angel City

The Portland Thorns today travel to Titan Stadium to take on Angel City FC. The Thorns have already clinched second place in the West Group of the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup but can secure passage to the semifinals with a win or a draw.
The Thorns will be without head coach Rhian Wilkinson as well as five players due to COVID protocol, including Portland’s top goal scorer Sophia Smith.
Angel City FC come into the match having lost four consecutive matches and have only taken one point from five games in the Challenge Cup.
The teams previously met at Providence Park on Wednesday, March 30. The Thorns won 3-0 thanks to goals from Smith, Yazmeen Ryan and Morgan Weaver.
Location: Titan Stadium | Fullerton, CA
Time: 6:00 PM PST
Watch: Paramount+
Pregame Reading
Match preview: Angel City vs Portland Thorns
PTFC for Peace Draft Open Thread
Thorns Availability Report
az
Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson tested positive for COVID and isn’t with the team for tonight’s game at Angel City FC, per a team source. Mike Norris will be interim HC.— Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) April 24, 2022
Players in COVID protocols & out:
-Sam Coffey
-Meaghan Nally
-Sophia Smith
-Taylor Porter
-Hina Sugita#BAONPDX
Angel City Availability Report
Angel City injury report #NWSLChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/RkhiA02OYQ— Melina Melinae (@melinae07) April 24, 2022
Lineups
Portland Thorns FC
Today's Starting XI at Angel City FC. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/atPAML5OmA— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) April 25, 2022
Angel City FC
The #AngelCityFC Starting XI vs. @ThornsFC #NWSLChallengeCup | #LAvPOR | #Volemos pic.twitter.com/JeC7EEwTsO— Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) April 25, 2022
Loading comments...