PTFC For Peace Match Thread: Team Yellow vs. Team Blue

Team Yellow take on Team Blue tonight in Providence Park as the Thorns and Timbers combine to play a match to raise funds for UNICEF and Ukraine. Team Blue is captained by Kelli Hubly and Diego Chara and will be coached by Rhian Wilkinson. Team Yellow’s captains are Christine Sinclair and Sebastian Blanco. They are led by Giovanni Savarese.

Jake Zivin and Crystal Dunn will be in the booth calling the game, and Karina LeBlanc and Liam Ridgewell will be reporting from the sidelines. Admission to tonight’s match at Providence Park is free but donations are encouraged. Even if you are not attending the match, you can donate using the link below.

Donate: www.unicefusa.org/PTFC

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 6:00 PM PST

Watch: www.timbers.com

Pregame Reading

PTFC for Peace | Ukrainian referee Sergii Demianchuk honored to mix his love of soccer with his pride for his homeland

Ahead of PTFC for Peace charity match, Sebastián Blanco reflects on his time in Ukraine

The Universal Language | Thorns FC’s Emily Menges talks about what playing for PTFC for Peace means to her

PTFC for Peace | An interview with UNICEF USA CEO Michael Nyenhuis about the game’s impact and how he’s a fan of Portland soccer

PTFC for Peace Draft Open Thread

Lineups

Team Yellow

Team Blue