Match Thread: Portland Thorns vs. Kansas City Current

The Portland Thorns today kick off their regular season campaign at home against the Kansas City Current. The match is slated to commence at 3 p.m. Pacific in Providence Park. The Thorns are coming off a 1-0 away loss to Angel City FC which knocked Portland out of the NWSL Challenge Cup. Kansas City have won their past two matches against the Chicago Red Stars and the Houston Dash by a score of 2-1. The Current won their Challenge Cup group and will have one eye on their semifinal against the North Carolina Courage on Wednesday.
The two teams did not meet in the Challenge Cup and will go head to head for the first time in 2022.
Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR
Time: 3:00 PM PST
Watch: Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/nwslofficial)
Pregame Reading
Lineups
Portland Thorns FC
Today's XI for the season opener. #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/iRPMPpAaQ0— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) April 30, 2022
Kansas City Current
WHO'S READY?!#PORvKC | #TealRising pic.twitter.com/yhKtZyLNvn— KC Current (@thekccurrent) April 30, 2022
