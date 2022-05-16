Sebastian Blanco voted MLS Player of the Week

When you put in a shift as good as Seba did Saturday night, of course you’re going to get more honors coming your way.

Just hours after being named to the MLS Team of the Week, Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco was announced as the Player of the Week for Week 11. Blanco tallied two goals and two assists in Portland’s overwhelming and record-setting 7-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City last Saturday. Blanco’s big night saw him record his first two goals of the 2022 season, and was the first time in his career that he’s recorded two goals and two assists in a match.

Things we love to see: Sebastian Blanco happy and healthy. pic.twitter.com/6u0c7Rb4sL — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 16, 2022

Sebastián Blanco of @TimbersFC has been voted @MLS Player of the Week for week 11 of the 2022 regular season.



Thanks to our members for voting! pic.twitter.com/fdrI6vdQ84 — North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) (@soccerreporters) May 16, 2022

This is the first time a Timbers player has received Player of the Week honors in 2022, and is the first time a Timbers player has been named POTW since Jeremy Ebobisse won it in 2020. Blanco has won MLS Player of the Week three times, which is the third-most in Timbers history behind Fanendo Adi and Blanco’s Argentine compatriot Diego Valeri.

The moment the man found out #RCTID pic.twitter.com/TP3oUrRdtA — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) May 16, 2022

