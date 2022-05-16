Sebastian Blanco makes MLS Team of the Week, Nathan Fogaça named to bench

The Portland Timbers announced today that Sebastian Blanco has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for week 11. In addition, Nathan Fogaça has been named to the Team of the Week bench.

Was there ever a doubt?



Blanco is coming off of his best performance of the season, where he tallied two goals and added two assists in Portland’s 7-2 demolition of Sporting Kansas City Saturday night. Of note, Saturday was Blanco’s first two goal, two assist performance in a game in his career.

Nathan, in his MLS debut for the Timbers, scored two second half goals of his own, marking what was a dream debut for the Brazilian forward. Nathan also became the first Timbers player to record a brace in their debut for the team.

You can read the team’s press release and view the full Team of the Week here.