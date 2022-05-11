Vytas Andriuskevicius added to Thorns coaching staff

The Portland Thorns announced today that Vytas Andriuskevicius has been added to the Thorns FC coaching staff as an assistant coach. The Lithuanian fullback played for the Timbers from 2016 to 2018, and became a fan favorite during his time on the roster.

Vytas has his USSF “C” coaching license, and has previously spent time coaching with the Oregon Premier Soccer Academy. While at OPSA, Vytas was the head coach of the 2007 boys academy team and an assistant coach with the 2003 boys team.

“Vytas has been working in the local Portland soccer community and we are thrilled to have him join our Thorns coaching staff,” Thorns head coach Rhian Wilkinson shared on Vytas’ addition to the staff. “He brings a huge passion for the game and a deep knowledge of the club from having played here.”

That passion was apparent in Vytas’ statements on joining the staff. “I am grateful for this opportunity to work with the best coaches, people and players, to learn and to give myself as a person to help this team,” he shared. “The transition from player to coach has been enjoyable and challenging. It has also allowed to me to see things from a new perspective and I am excited to bring all my different experiences together with the Thorns.”

You can read the full press release from the club here.