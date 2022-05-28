Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 2-2 Chicago Red Stars

The Portland Thorns headed to Chicago to take on the Red Stars away on Saturday evening and came away with a hard fought 2-2 draw. Mallory Pugh and Rachel Hill got the goals for Chicago, while Portland responded twice via Hina Sugita and Sophia Smith.

The half started with a goal in the fifth minute from Chicago via Mallory Pugh that Portland quickly responded to two minutes later with Hina Sugita opening her NWSL account. The rest of the half was fairly back and forth — until Chicago connected again for their second goal of the evening in the 20th minute, this time from Rachel Hill. Portland had a few chances in the first half, but was ultimately unable to equalize.

The second half started with a goal from Sophia Smith to tie up the match. However, after the goal, the game mellowed out with neither team finding too many chances.

The lineup looked a little closer to “normal” for this match with Becky Sauerbrunn, Natalia Kuikka, and Sophia Smith starting. Two significant changes were Menges held out due to injury and Sinclair starting on the bench.

1’ The game started in Chicago with the Red Stars possessing at kickoff.

2’ Chicago corner kick, taken by Mallory Pugh. She sends it into the box, but it was headed away.

3’ Another Chicago corner that is taken by Pugh. She sent it into the box, and again it was cleared away.

5’ Chicago goal. Mallory Pugh took the ball outside the box, dribbled in, and beat Bixby. Chicago 1-0 Portland.

7’ PORTLAND GOAL! Off of the corner from Coffey, Hina Sugita finds the net!

9’ Another Portland opportunity was headed away by Zoe Morse. After a few more shots from Portland, Chicago finally managed to get the ball away from their half.

13’ Sophia Smith had a great run forward that was called offside.

18’ Bella Bixby with a stop against Chicago’s Ava Cook.

19’ Both teams were going back and forth with attacks happening on both sides of the pitch.

20’ Chicago with another goal, as Cook connected with Rachel Hill. Chicago 2-1 Portland.

23’ Another Portland corner. Coffey again served it into the box. It was headed away by Cook, and Portland had another corner from the other side. Coffey served it in, but didn’t find any Thorns players.

26’ Beautiful ball in from Kuikka to Weaver, but Naeher had an amazing diving save... and it was called offside.

27’ Yazmeen Ryan found space, but her shot was over the goal.

28’ Smith went down outside of the box, giving the Thorns a free kick. Coffey took it as if it were a corner, but it was headed away by Chicago.

35’ Portland with their third corner of the night, as Coffey’s service was headed away. Kuikka looked to shoot from distance, and it just barely went wide.

37’ Sophia Smith with a direct shot that Chicago barely stifled.

After three minutes of added stoppage time, the Thorns went into the break down 1-2 against Chicago.

The second half opened with Portland in possession.

47’ SOPHIA SMITH TIES IT UP, with a finish off of Sam Coffey’s service in from a corner.

56’ A foul committed by Hill on Smith gave Portland a free kick, but nothing came from it.

57’ Pugh had a chance on goal, but Bixby denied her at the near post and Chicago earned a corner kick. Pugh’s service was short and cleared away.

59’ Janine Beckie drew a yellow card with a foul on Chicago.

63’ Both Sinclair and Klingenberg joined the game. Sauerbrunn and Weaver went off.

70’ Smith with another chance on goal; however, it was denied by Naeher on the near post.

77’ Sinclair had her first shot of the night, but it went just wide.

78’ Sam Coffey with another corner; however, it was cleared away by Chicago.

79’ Olivia Moultrie came on for Yazmeen Ryan.

79’ Bixby with a save in the air after a header from the Red Stars.

84’ Another yellow card for Portland; this time Sam Coffey went into the books.

88’ Sophia Smith looked to score again, but Naeher came out and collected the ball.

Three minutes of stoppage time were added to the second half.

90+1’ Olivia Moultrie with a cross into the box, but it doesn’t find anyone.

90+2’ Pogarch came on for Kuikka in the final minutes of the game.

Full time in Chicago, and the game ended 2-2.

The Thorns next play at home on June 3 against Angel City FC at 7:30 (Pacific).