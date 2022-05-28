Match Recap & Highlights: Inter Miami 2-1 Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers fell 2-1 to Inter Miami CF on Saturday night, in a hot and sluggish game in Fort Lauderdale. Leo Campana and Robert Taylor tallied for the hosts, and Bill Tuiloma scrapped back a consolation goal for the Timbers.

The Timbers, sporting a blue Adidas Primeblue kit made from recycled ocean plastic as part of a league-wide initiative to raise awareness about the impact of marine plastic waste, sported a semi-rotated lineup, with mainstays Diego Chara, Claudio Bravo, and Jaroslaw Niezgoda all still sidelined for a combination of suspension or injury.

After an end-to-end opening to the game, Miami opened the scoring in the 27th minute via a glancing Leo Campana header. Portland meanwhile could not manage much offense at all in the opening frame.

The second half opened with a slight increase in the pep in the step of the Timbers, but they couldn’t muster any dangerous offense from it. Miami took advantage of Portland’s increased urgency to double their lead in the 59th minute via Robert Taylor finishing off a counterattack. After some substitutions, the Timbers found a lifeline from a header from Bill Tuiloma, who scored his fifth goal of the season.

It was too little too late for the visitors however, as the Timbers fell to their third straight defeat of the 2022 campaign.

3’ First earliest bit of danger as a Miami cross is fizzed across the Timbers box. No Miami player was there to get on the end of the ball.

13’ SMOOTH JAZZY. Ivacic came up big as he made a great stop off a sizzling shot from distance.

20’ Nearly a fatal miscommunication in the back, as Zuparic and Ivacic got their wires crossed on who was going to clear the ball. Nothing came of it, fortunately.

Campana with the header to give #InterMiamiCF the lead at home in the first half! pic.twitter.com/AWvcBp4XV6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 29, 2022

30’ THE SMOOTH JAZZY ENCORE. Miami nearly made it 2-0 a few minutes later, as once again Van Rankin was late to the ball on his side and couldn’t stop a cross. This time, Ivacic did well to paw away Campana’s point blank header.

35’ Mabiala was shown a yellow card for a literal de-cleating foul on Ari Lassiter, which gave Miami a free kick just outside of the box.

46’ First chance of the second half fell to Miami, as Vassilev fired off a long range shot, which Ivacic parried away and spilled, and the Timbers cleared the danger.

57’ A counterattack from the Timbers just couldn’t move fast enough, as Miami snuffed out the danger all too easily.

The quick counter attack from #InterMiamiCF to double the lead.



Robert Taylor starts the attack, and is there to finish the rebound! pic.twitter.com/ABxn6ZJ3nc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 29, 2022

65’ Ivacic dove to push away a Miami free kick, after Zuparic gave up the foul (and was shown the subsequent yellow card).

81’ T he Timbers find some life. Nathan stung the palm of the keeper with a hard shot from distance.

he Timbers find some life. Nathan stung the palm of the keeper with a hard shot from distance. 90’ HOLY WOODWORK. Paredes nearly found the equalizer, as he blasted an attempt off the far post.

#RCTID with a big chance to equalize on the brink of stoppage time!



Off the post. pic.twitter.com/3zh5IuJAyh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 29, 2022

Despite a late flurry of offensive activity, the final whistle blew, and Portland was on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline.

The Timbers now face an extended break because of the June international window. They will get a few much needed weeks off to get healthy and focused, and are next in action on the road when they face the LA Galaxy on June 18 at 2 p.m. Pacific.