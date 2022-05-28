Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Inter Miami CF

The Portland Timbers quest for consistency continues as they travel down to the state of Florida for the first time since 2018, where they will face Inter Miami CF for just the second time ever.

The Timbers (3-5-6, 15 points) square off against Miami (4-6-3, 15 points) in, uh, Fort Lauderdale in a battle between teams that are seeking to push up the table before the June international window.

Miami has had a bit of a resurgence this season, and are coming into the match off of an impressive 2-0 home victory over the New York Red Bulls in MLS league play. However, they also suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Orlando City in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, so they may be in line for some rotation in their lineup.

The Timbers will have to contend with lineup questions of their own, but borne out of injuries rather than rotation. Eryk Williamson, after suffering an injury in last weekend’s loss, is unavailable, as are Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Claudio Bravo, who are nursing injuries of their own.

Location: DRV PNK Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 5:00 PM Pacific

Watch: FOX 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

Lineups

Portland Timbers:

Inter Miami CF: