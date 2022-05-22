Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union

The Portland Timbers (3-3-7) play host to one of the premier clubs in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union (5-6-1), fresh off of a disappointing midweek loss in San Jose. The Timbers have won just once in their last six matches and continue to struggle with player availability issues, with Claudio Bravo, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Felipe Mora, George Fochive, Blake Bodily, and Tega Ikoba all listed as out for tonight’s contest.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia find themselves second in the Eastern Conference despite being winless in their last 6 MLS matches, and having drawn their last five matches in a row.
Tonight’s match will be the last time the Timbers play at home until June 25 due to two consecutive road games against Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy, followed by a two week FIFA International window.
Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR
Time: 7:00 PM Pacific
Watch: FS1 | FOX Deportes
Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM
Pregame Reading
- ICYMI, Alex took a look at Nathan Fogaça’s stellar debut last weekend.
- Take a look back at how events unfolded in the Timbers’ 3-2 loss in San Jose.
Lineups
Portland Timbers:
That Green & Gold XI.#RCTID pic.twitter.com/SeAkWCC88a— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) May 23, 2022
Philadelphia Union:
for the static homies pic.twitter.com/sxxIMblu32— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) May 23, 2022
Loading comments...