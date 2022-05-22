Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union

The Portland Timbers (3-3-7) play host to one of the premier clubs in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Union (5-6-1), fresh off of a disappointing midweek loss in San Jose. The Timbers have won just once in their last six matches and continue to struggle with player availability issues, with Claudio Bravo, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Felipe Mora, George Fochive, Blake Bodily, and Tega Ikoba all listed as out for tonight’s contest.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia find themselves second in the Eastern Conference despite being winless in their last 6 MLS matches, and having drawn their last five matches in a row.

Tonight’s match will be the last time the Timbers play at home until June 25 due to two consecutive road games against Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy, followed by a two week FIFA International window.

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:00 PM Pacific

Watch: FS1 | FOX Deportes

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

Pregame Reading

Lineups

Portland Timbers:

Philadelphia Union: