Match Thread: Timbers @ San Jose Earthquakes

Coming off of a huge, record setting win at home, the Portland Timbers will need to turn the page quickly as they head back on the road. The Timbers (3-3-6, 15 points) travel down to the Bay Area to for a midweek Western Conference bout against the San Jose Earthquakes (2-5-4, 10 points).

The ‘Quakes are a team in transition. Last month the team let go of head coach Matias Almeyda, and in the process did away with much of his chaotic and aggressive man-marking system. Since then, San Jose has shown an improvement in their form. They have won three of their last five games across all competitions. Led by former Timbers man Jeremy Ebobisse, who has tallied seven goals in MLS so far this year, San Jose is a team in resurgence.

That fact presents an interesting challenge for the Timbers. Having just demolished Kansas City at home to the tune of a 7-2 victory, Portland is definitely flying high. But they will have to be wary of a San Jose team who has a new lease on the season and whose games still have a propensity to go a little off the rails. They will have to manage that potential chaos, as well as tired legs on short rest, if they want to tally back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

Location: PayPal Park | San Jose, CA

Time: 7:30 PM Pacific

Watch: FOX 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

