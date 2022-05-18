Match Thread: Thorns vs. Washington Spirit

After an intense and rainy scoreless draw last week, the Portland Thorns are back in action at Providence Park. Tonight the Thorns (1-0-1, 4 points) host the defending NWSL Champions the Washington Spirit (1-1-0, 3 points) in a bout between two teams who won silverware in the past year.

The Spirit come to town off of back to back losses. Two weekends ago they fell to the North Carolina Courage in in the Challenge Cup final, and then last weekend they dropped a 1-0 decision at home to Angel City FC. With their NWSL title defense off of an uneven start, the Spirit will be looking to get things back on track.

The Thorns meanwhile will be playing their third home game in a row, and will be keen to continue their strong start to the NWSL season. After a blowout win on opening day, Portland had an intense and perhaps slightly disappointing 0-0 draw against the OL Reign in the, um, rain last Friday. Wanting to capitalize on their home fixtures, the priority for the Thorns will be rediscovering their goalscoring form, and finding the back of the net in pursuit of three points.

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:00 PM PST

Watch: Paramount+ (streaming)

Pregame Reading

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC

Washington Spirit