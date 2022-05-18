Match Recap and Highlights: San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 Portland Timbers

In a letdown game after last weekend’s high, the Portland Timbers dropped a 3-2 decision on the road to the San Jose Earthquakes. Portland got a pair of goals off of corner kicks from Cristhian Paredes and Bill Tuiloma, but they were canceled out by a diving header from Jackson Yueill and a brace from Jamiro Monteiro to give the hosts the three points.

Facing a game on short rest, the Timbers fielded a rotated side to keep players fresh. New man Nathan Fogaça got another start up top, flanked by Santiago Moreno and Marvin Loria. Pablo Bonilla got the start for Josecarlos Van Rankin, who was suspended after picking up a red card last match.

A strong start to the game for Portland saw Cristhian Paredes score the game’s opening goal in the 18th minute off of a corner kick. San Jose then upped the pressure and equalized in the 31st minute, as Jackson Yueill scored on a diving header off of a cross from former Timbers man Jeremy Ebobisse.

Portland struggled after conceding, and the hosts grabbed a lead in the dying stages of the first half by way of a lightning quick counterattack finished off by Jamiro Monteiro.

On the backs of some attacking subs, the Timbers came out more determined in the second half. That determination was rewarded with yet another set piece goal, with Bill Tuiloma powering home his fourth goal of the season.

As the game started to devolve into a foul-filled choppy affair, San Jose managed to wrestle back control — and also wrestle back their lead late in the game. In the 80th minute, Monteiro tallied his brace after collecting a cross in the middle of the box, devoid of any Timbers defender nearby. His goal would wind up being the difference, giving the hosts all three points.

Highlights

3’ Nathan got on his horse, forced a turnover, and appeared to be tripped up. No foul was called, however.

11’ First real opportunity of the game as Yimmi Chara collected the ball at the top of the box after some nice passing interplay. But Chara’s shot went sailing over the bar.

15’ A dangerous-ish looking cross flashed in front of Aljaz Ivacic’s goal, and flew past everyone in the box.

18’ Nathan Fogaça did a great job of chasing down an overhit pass, and then breezing past Francisco Calvo to launch a cross towards goal. It was cleared by, uh, Nathan (the San Jose one) for a Timbers corner kick ...

18’ ... which Portland took advantage of to open the scoring. Marvin Loria swung in a peach of a ball towards the near post, and birthday boy Cristhian Paredes was the first to meet it. His glancing header flicked the ball over ‘keeper and into the net to make it 1-0 to the Timbers.

Should be giving him gifts, but he gave us one @CristhianP_25 | #RCTID pic.twitter.com/KEEawNF12z — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) May 19, 2022

24’ Nathan nearly made it 2-0 as he chased down a loose touch from the San Jose goalkeeper and almost won the ball.

27’ Nathan uncorked a shot from distance after winning a turnover at midfield. It flew wide and outside.

31’ San Jose equalized off of a diving header from Jackson Yueill. Former Timbers striker Jeremy Ebobisse worked his way past Pablo Bonilla, and lthen aunched a cross towards the center of the box. Yueill came streaking in and dove to knock the ball past Ivacic and into the upper corner of the net.

The Jeremy Ebobisse set up.

The Jackson Yueill finish! pic.twitter.com/ddnaOSivQd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 19, 2022

34’ Timbers had another attack on the brace, as Santiago Moreno found Paredes in the box. Paredes had a chance to get a first half brace, but his low shot was parried aside.

35’ San Jose won a free kick after Dario Zuparic executed a moving screen on Ebobisse. On the ensuing free kick Ivacic made a stop, spilled it, but cleaned up his mistake in time.

44’ San Jose took the lead off of a counter that would make the Timbers proud (if they weren’t the ones getting scored on). With Portland bodies higher up the field after a free kick, the ‘Quakes forced a turnover and streaked the other way. Cade Cowell slipped through Jamiro Monteiro, who slotted the ball past the Slovenian into the bottom corner.

45’+1 Paredes with a late chance to level things, but his side volley from inside the box sailed wide of the net.

The first half ended with the Timbers trailing. After an encouraging start to the game, Portland wilted after they opened the scoring, and the Earthquakes took advantage of their opportunities to take the lead.

46’ Sebastian Blanco and Eryk Williamson were introduced for Marvin Loria and Santiago Moreno, as Giovanni Savarese sought to turn the game around.

54’ Bill Tuiloma curled a free kick from a dangerous position towards goal, but it was pushed aside.

58’ The Timbers grabbed their equalizer after a period of sustained pressure. Off of a corner kick from Williamson, Tuiloma levitated past the defense to power the ball into the back of the net with a strong header.

66’ The game got a bit chippy in the minutes following the goal, as multiple hard challenges disrupted the flow of the game. Multiple players were shown yellow cards in the ensuing scuffles.

70’ Dangerous moment as Kikanovic challenged Tuiloma for a ball in the box, but fouled the defender in the process.

74’ San Jose wrestled back control of what had become a very choppy second half and upped the pressure on the Portland goal.

78’ A great Timbers counterattack ended in Williamson finding Nathan at the top of the box. Nathan’s shot was of the scuffed variety, and it wound up being a weak roller right at the ‘keeper.

80’ San Jose took the lead once again — and once again it was Jamiro Monteiro. A low cross from the near post found a wide open Monterio unmarked in the middle of the box, who slotted home past an unaware Timbers defense.

Another one for Monteiro! @SJEarthquakes take the late lead! pic.twitter.com/9vOTz0PjP6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 19, 2022

Despite some attempts to move the ball forward, the Timbers lacked the coordination necessary to create any concrete chances, and the final whistle blew with Portland on the wrong side of a 3-2 scoreline.

The Timbers will have little time to lick their wounds, as they return to Providence Park on Sunday May 20 to face the Philadelphia Union at 7 p.m. Pacific.