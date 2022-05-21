Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Thorns 0-2 Houston Dash

The Portland Thorns hosted the Houston Dash on Saturday afternoon, trying to maintain their unbeaten streak. After 90 minutes of soccer, the Thorns couldn’t answer a two-goal deficit and sustained their first loss of the season.

Head coach Rhian Wilkinson decided to rotate her lineup a little with only Emily Menges, Kelli Hubly, Sam Coffey, Rocky Rodriguez, and Christine Sinclair keeping their spots after the game against Washington last Wednesday.

The sun's out, the starters are in ☀️



How #BAONPDX lines up today: pic.twitter.com/s90RL2YVJq — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) May 21, 2022

The Thorns had a slow start, with Houston attacking both wings. The first half was one of the weakest the team had in terms of attack, and they finishing with only four shots on goal. The Dash was slightly better in that regard, finishing the first half with five shots on goal. The main difference was of course the goal they scored at the end of the first half.

Houston would add a second goal in the second half, and the Thorns weren’t able to respond. The offense has indeed been sputtering, as Portland has now scored just one goal through three straight home games.

11’ Rocky Rodríguez sent a through ball to Yazmeen Ryan. Her shot wasn’t able to beat Campbell.

16’ A Morgan Weaver tap in got denied by Naughton and Campbell, after a headed pass by Sam Coffey created rhe opportunity.

21’ Bella Bixby easily stopped a lob from Groom.

31’ Bella to the rescue! Prince’s shot is stopped by the tip of Bixby’s fingers.

37’ A through ball sent by Christine Sinclair left Weaver in one-on-one against Campbell. The goalkeeper reacted well enough to stop the shot with her leg.

38’ Nice play by the Thorns with Janine Beckie progressing the ball to Ryan, who sent it along to Weaver. She couldn’t get the necessary strength on her shot, and Campbell picked it up easily.

45+2’ Rachel Day scored the opener for the Dash via. nice move in the box

45+3’ Chaos ensued inside the Dash’s box, but its defense blocked all of Portland’s shots.

46’ Out of halftime, Taylor Porter and Natalia Kuikka were subbed in, and Sam Coffey and Maddison Pogarch subbed out.

53’ A corner was given to Portland. The ball got to Kuikka but in the end, her shot went wide.

58’ OFF THE CROSSBAR! Sinclair sent up a pretty cross in the box, and Ryan’s unmarked header, smashed the upper woodwork.

60’ Beckie tried to test Campbell but her shot went wide.

65’ Sophia Smith was subbed in and Rocky Rodriguez subbed out.

66’ Sophie Schmidt scored the Houston’s second goal from a difficult angle.

70’ Emily Menges had to be subbed out due to a foot injury. Becky Sauerbrunn entered the match.

72’ Beckie had a run in the box and sent a cross in, but it couldn’t connect with anyone.

78’ Hina Sugita was subbed in, and Ryan subbed out.

83’ Smith beat the last woman but couldn’t control the ball and Campbell made a sweeper keeper move and cleared the ball.

After the 90th minute, the referee added 5 more minutes of stoppage time. But it wasn’t Portland’s afternoon and they weren’t able to change the scoreline.

The Thorns will next be in action as they hit the road to visit the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday 28th at 5 p.m. Pacific.