Match thread: Portland Thorns @ Chicago Red Stars

After a somewhat disappointing home stretch to open the season which saw the Portland Thorns collect just five points from four games, they hit the road for the Windy City. The Thorns’ (1-1-2, 5 points) first away date of the 2022 regular season sees them travel to face the Chicago Red Stars (2-1-0, 6 points) in a rematch of last year’s NWSL playoff semifinal.

The Red Stars come into the game off of a wild 4-2 victory over the Orlando Pride, which saw team star Mallory Pugh tally her first two goals of the season in just her first 45 minutes of action in the regular season.

The Thorns meanwhile head to Chicago after suffering an underwhelming 2-0 home loss to the Houston Dash. That game marked a continuation of Portland’s offensive inefficiency, as despite the fact they fired off 17 shots the Thorns could not find the back of the net. Portland has only scored once in their past three matches, and if they are to start to turn things around on the road, the offense is where things must first get restarted.

Location: SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, IL

Time: 5:00 PM PST

Watch: Twitch (streaming)

Lineups

Portland Thorns FC

Chicago Red Stars