Match Thread: Timbers vs. Dynamo

The Timbers host Houston at Providence Park after a quick turnaround.

By Sam Svilar
MLS: Portland Timbers at Houston Dynamo FC Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Timbers kick off the second half of their 2022 MLS season by hosting the Houston Dynamo at Providence in their second straight home game. It comes on short rest for Portland, as they just got done defeating the Colorado Rapids by a 3-0 margin four nights ago.

Storylines So Far

The Dynamo (6-7-3, 21 points) will be keen on getting their first road win since May, and prove themselves as legitimate contenders for a playoff spot. The Timbers (4-6-7, 19 points) meanwhile will be looking to finally create a sustained run of positive results, and are seeking consecutive victories for the first time all season.

On short rest, the Timbers may be looking to rotate certain players to keep bodies fresh. One player who will not start but is likely to come off of the bench and potentially have an impact is Felipe Mora, as he continues his return from injury. Eryk Williamson will be a player that Giovanni Savarese will also look to continue to lift the Timbers, after his strong showing last weekend.

How to watch

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:30 PM PT

Watch: Fox 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Pregame reading

Lineups

Portland Timbers

Houston Dynamo

