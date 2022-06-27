Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Bill Tuiloma make MLS Team of the Week

Fresh off of strong performances last weekend, Portland Timbers players Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Bill Tuiloma have both been named to the MLS Team of the Week for week 16. Niezgoda recorded a brace and Tuiloma added an assist in the Timbers’ runaway 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Both players were key contributors to Portland’s big win. Niezgoda recorded his first brace since 2020 by tallying two goals in the second half, bringing him into a tie (with Tuiloma) for the team leader in goals with five scored so far in 2022. This is Niezgoda’s first selection to the TOTW in the 2022 campaign.

Tuiloma put in a very solid 90 minute shift on the backline, helping to contribute to Portland’s clean sheet against Colorado. He also pinged a perfect ball over the top for Niezgoda’s first goal, which netted Bill his first assist of the season. This marks Tuiloma’s third selection to the Team of the Week this year.

Niezgoda, Tuiloma, and the rest of the Timbers will be back in action this Wednesday when they square off against the Houston Dynamo at Providence Park at 7:30 P.M. Pacific.

You can read the full details of the Team of the Week for Week 16 here.