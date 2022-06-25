Match Thread: Timbers vs. Rapids

Still seeking to get their 2022 season off the ground, the Portland Timbers host the Colorado Rapids in a key Western Conference home match. The Timbers (3-6-7, 16 points) sit just a point above the Western Conference basement. The Rapids (5-6-4, 19 points) have also sputtered in their 2022 season thus far, and sit a point below the playoff line.

Storylines So Far

Colorado, last year’s Western Conference regular season champs, have had a very uneven time since they last met the Timbers. Since beating Portland 2-0 in Colorado on April 30, the Rapids have won just twice in their next following six fixtures. After the international break, Colorado posted a gritty and well-earned draw at NYCFC.

Portland is coming off of a draw of their own, but with significantly less positive vibes surrounding it. 88 minutes of improved soccer last weekend at the LA Galaxy was undone with a late equalizer from the hosts. A draw against a Western Conference foe is good in a vacuum, but Portland needs to start amassing wins if they hope to have yet another late season climb up the table.

Getting one at home would do wonders to kickstart that climb, as well as improve Portland’s disappointing 2-2-4 home record. They will be looking to the recovered Felipe Mora to tally more minutes in search of an offensive boost, as well as continued improvement from the likes of Sebastian Blanco and Yimmi Chara to ensure the ball finds the back of the net tonight.

How to watch

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:30 PM PST

Watch: Fox 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Lineups

Portland Timbers

The squad is set ✅



Tonight's XI: pic.twitter.com/GfrSQuxYiT — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) June 26, 2022

Colorado Rapids