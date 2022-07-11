 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sam Coffey Joins USWNT Roster

Sam Coffey replaces midfielder Ashley Hatch due to injury.

By WilderIsom
Colombia v United States Photo by Erin Chang/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey will travel to Mexico to replace Ashley Hatch on the USWNT roster. Hatch suffered a hamstring strain during the game against Jamaica on July 7, an injury that will keep her out of the remainder of the tournament.

Coffey was with the team during their pre-tournament training camp as well as the games against Colombia in Colorado and Salt Lake City.

Coffey is uncapped, as she didn’t see the field in either of those matches.

For the Portland Thorns, Coffey has been a regular fixture and has had a phenomenal rookie season.

