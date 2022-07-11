Sam Coffey Joins USWNT Roster

Portland Thorns midfielder Sam Coffey will travel to Mexico to replace Ashley Hatch on the USWNT roster. Hatch suffered a hamstring strain during the game against Jamaica on July 7, an injury that will keep her out of the remainder of the tournament.

ROSTER NEWS: Ashley Hatch will miss the rest of the Concacaf W Championship due to injury.



She will be replaced on the #USWNT roster by Sam Coffey.



More » https://t.co/yGE7acT4DR pic.twitter.com/DIqX2n4fZH — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 12, 2022

Coffey was with the team during their pre-tournament training camp as well as the games against Colombia in Colorado and Salt Lake City.

Coffey is uncapped, as she didn’t see the field in either of those matches.

For the Portland Thorns, Coffey has been a regular fixture and has had a phenomenal rookie season.