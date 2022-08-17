WICC Match Thread: Thorns vs. Rayadas de Monterrey (8:30 p.m. Pacific)

The Women’s International Champions Cup is back in Portland! The Thorns’ defense of their 2021 Cup begins this evening as they take on Mexican side Rayadas de Monterrey in the second match tonight. The victor between Portland and Monterrey will take on the winner of the first match of the tournament between Chelsea and Lyon.

The tournament comes at an interesting time for the Thorns. They are in the midst of the NWSL regular season, and currently stand at the top of the table. The games come thick and fast after the WICC is done, so the Thorns will have to balance being competitive tonight with ensuing they are competitive in their next league fixture a week from today.

On the other side, Monterrey has some young and exciting players that will be looking to maintain their form, while the Mexican side is balancing being in the midst of their Apetura season as well.

Pregame Reading

Melina put together a primer on Portland’s opponents tonight, and also previewed the stakes of this week’s tournament at Providence Park.

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park| Portland, OR

Time: 8:30 PM PT

Watch: ESPN2

Lineups

Rayadas de Monterrey