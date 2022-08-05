Match Thread: Thorns vs. Courage

For the first time since July 16, the Portland Thorns are back in action at Providence Park, where they’ll face off against their old foes the North Carolina Courage in a Friday night bout.

Storylines So Far

The Thorns (6-1-6, 24 points) have been playing some pretty darned good soccer as of late. They are in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten run, and have risen to second in the NWSL table— with a game in hand over the team ahead of them. They came out of the international break last week strong, to the tune of a 2-1 victory on the road over Racing Louisville. As they integrate back in their contingent of international players, Portland is poised to seize the top spot in NWSL.

Meanwhile, their opponents are seeking to get out of the bottom spot in the league. The once dominant Courage (2-5-3, 10 points) have been struggling mightily this year. The 2022 Challenge Cup winners have been unable to keep their opponents off the scoresheet, only posting one shutout all season. They can find the net themselves though, having scored nine goals in their past four fixtures.

Still, they are in last place, and the Thorns will want to solidify their place opposite them in the standings tonight.

Pregame Reading

Melina has your preview for this tonight’s game

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park| Portland, OR

Time: 7:30 PM PT

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Lineups

Portland Thorns

North Carolina Courage