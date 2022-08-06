Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas

After the Portland Timbers’ (7-11-6, 8th) impressive 1-1 draw midweek against Nashville SC, a quick turnaround sees Western Conference rival FC Dallas (9-8-7, 4th) travel to Providence Park.

Storylines So Far

Fresh off the back of another one of their league-leading draws (11), the Timbers face Dallas looking to get back on track as they make another late-summer push for the playoffs. They’re unbeaten in nine but have won just once in their previous four fixtures, a 2-1 come-from-behind win against second-to-last in the West San Jose.

And after seven senior players missed the draw against Nashville the Timbers will welcome back Diego Chara and Dairon Asprilla with arms wide open against Dallas, and potentially Eryk Williamson, Cristhian Paredes, George Fochive, and Claudio Bravo, who all face late fitness checks for the match.

Meanwhile, after starting the season like a house on fire, FC Dallas have fallen off of a cliff form-wise, having taken just 10 points from their last possible 30. Having said that, they are a dangerous attacking team spear-headed by MLS golden boot candidate Jesus Ferreira (12 goals, 5 assists) and big-money offseason acquisition Paul Arriola (9 goals, 3 assists), both of whom torched the Timbers in a 4-1 win back in March. FC Dallas also traded for MLS veteran Sebastian Lletget at the secondary transfer window deadline, and the midfielder will be making his debut against the Timbers tonight.

Pregame Reading

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park | Portland, OR

Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

Watch: Fox 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Lineups

