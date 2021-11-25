Western Conference Semifinal Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids

The Portland Timbers travel to Commerce City, CO to take on the top-seeded Rapids in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Timbers put in a dominant 3-1 performance against Minnesota United to eliminate the Loons and advance to the semifinals. The Colorado Rapids are yet to play a playoff match. The Rapids were awarded a first-round bye as the West’s top seed.

The Timbers and Rapids will meet in the first-ever Thanksgiving Day MLS match with a spot in the Western Conference Final up for grabs. Both teams come into the match in good form. Colorado have three wins in their last five (3-1-1). The Timbers have won their previous four. Portland’s most recent loss came on October 23 against the Rapids in Colorado. In the two teams’ other meeting this season they drew 2-2 in Providence Park. The Timbers haven’t beaten Colorado in any of their previous five meetings (three draws, two losses)

Game Info

Location: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park I Commerce City, CO

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Watch: FOX, FOX Deportes

Pregame Reading

