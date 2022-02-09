Andy Polo suspended by MLS amid domestic violence allegations

Content warning: This post contains reports of domestic violence.

The Portland Timbers announced today that Andy Polo has been suspended and removed from all team activities, effective immediately, amid allegations of domestic violence from the mother of Polo’s children, Genesis Alarcon.

Wednesday morning, the news broke that Alarcon went on television and publicly accused Polo of physical violence against her. The Spanish-language outlet AS published the original report.

Andy Polo, internacional con Perú, ha sido acusado por la madre de sus hijos de agresión física y psicológica.



❌Ni la selección peruana ni Portland Timbers se han manifestado sobre el deleznable suceso.



✍️@RenzoGaliano https://t.co/sSx1YfwguN — Diario AS (@diarioas) February 9, 2022

In the statement from the Timbers, it was also announced that Major League Soccer is conducting an investigation into the situation, and will remain in “close communication” with the Timbers and the MLS Players Association.

The full statement from the Timbers is as follows:

The Timbers are aware of the allegations of domestic violence concerning Andy Polo and have notified the league office. Effective immediately, Polo has been suspended by the league and removed from all team activities. MLS is conducting an investigation into the matter and will remain in close communication with the Timbers and the MLS Players Association throughout the process. As this is an ongoing investigation, the Timbers will have no further comment.

If you or somebody you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can access resources at the Oregon DHS website: www.oregon.gov/dhs/abuse/domestic/pages/index.aspx, or the National Domestic Hotline website: www.thehotline.org.

If you need immediate assistance, you can call 9-1-1; or, for shelter services, the Call to Safety Crisis Line at 1-888-235-5333.

Due to the sensitive nature of this story, comments will be disabled on this post. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.