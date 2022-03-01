Timbers sign Pablo Bonilla to a two-year contract extension

The Portland Timbers announced today that they have signed defender Pablo Bonilla to a two-year contract extension through 2023, with a club option year.

The right back is entering into his third season with the Timbers after being signed to Timbers 2 prior to the 2020 season. Bonilla was then signed to the first team later that summer.

He has made 26 starts during his Timbers tenure, and 30 total appearances across all competitions. This season, Bonilla looks like he will be the main backup to starter Josecarlos Van Rankin, and appears to be poised to challenge Van Rankin for the starting right fullback spot as the year progresses.

The Portland Timbers' full press release on Bonilla’s two-year contract extension can be accessed here.

The Timbers are back in action on Sunday, March 6 against LAFC in Banc of California Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Pacific.