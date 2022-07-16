Match Preview: Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC

After two away games that both ended up in draws, the Portland Thorns are back in Providence Park to face Gotham FC.

“I’m feeling 23”

This upcoming game against the NJ/NY team will mark the 23rd all-time meeting between these two clubs, but also the first time they play each other in the 2022 season. In their entire history, Portland has proven to be the strongest side, with an unbeaten streak of nine games since 2018 against Gotham.

Without their international players, the Thorns will seek to defend their house and keep extending their strong form against Gotham.

Searching for a new record

With the 2-2 draw against OL Reign Portland extended their unbeaten streak to seven games, and if they get a positive result against Gotham, they could establish a new record in the NWSL. Will they be able to do it?

On the other side, the NJ/NY club was on a losing streak (3 straight matches), but they put an end to it with a win over Racing Louisville. Will they be able to get at least a point on the road? Their most recent signing, and former North Carolina Courage player, Taylor Smith will indeed create a problem or two for the Thorns' defense.

Speaking of signings, Portland announced on Thursday the signing of veteran forward Michelle Vasconcelos as an National Team Replacement player. This is a good addition for the Thorns, but sadly she may not have the chance to debut in this game because her addition to the roster is still pending the receipt of her International Transfer Certificate.

Nonetheless, the team proved last Sunday they’re more than capable to get a result either through their players or the sheer use of something like The Force, as Madison Pogarch did against the Reign at Lumen Field, which ended their 480 minute streak without conceding at home (you’re welcome, Seattle).

Chaos in the box got the Thorns on the board early.#BAONPDX | @ThornsFC pic.twitter.com/6o7dAXCxVl — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) July 10, 2022

Portland won’t have Sam Coffey for this match after she was called up for national team duty, but the availability report doesn’t look that bad. Emily Menges is still out (foot injury) and Crystal Dunn is still on her way back from maternity leave. But updates like this make us hopeful to see her on the pitch again soon:

The game will start at 7:30 PM Pacific and will be streamed on Paramount+ and Twitch.