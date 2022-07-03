Match Thread: Timbers @ Nashville

Fresh off of back to back wins for the first time in 2022, the Portland Timbers hit the road to head to GEODIS Park to face Nashville SC. The game will be both Portland’s and Nashville’s third in eight days, and both teams come into the game on short rest of playing last Wednesday.

Storylines So Far

Nashville (7-5-5, 26 points) hover right around mid-table in the Western Conference, two points above the playoff line. They have only lost once at their new home of GEODIS Park— but they’ve only won there twice. The other three occasions Nashville has played at home have all been draws. They head into the game after a heartbreaking loss to Orlando City SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night. They game went to extra time, and Nashville fell in penalties to the purple lions of Orlando.

The Timbers (5-6-7, 22 points) meanwhile are coming off of back to back home wins. After a strong showing against the Rapids on the weekend, the Timbers dispatched the Houston Dynamo last Wednesday on the back of a sterling performance (and brace) from Santiago Moreno. In just their second ever meeting against Nashville, they will be looking to make it three in a row, in their quest to charge up the table in the second half of the season.

In that quest today, they will be slightly shorthanded. Cristhian Paredes remains out with a hamstring injury, and Bill Tuiloma will serve a suspension after he got shown a red card in the match against Houston.

How to watch

Location: GEODIA Park | Nashville, TN

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

Watch: Fox 12 Plus

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM

Lineups

Portland Timbers

How the boys will line up in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/z6pkBm6GAk — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) July 3, 2022

Nashville SC