Sebastian Blanco named to MLS Team of the Week

Portland Timbers' attacker Sebastian Blanco has been named to the MLS Team of the Week yet again. The league announced today that Blanco made the TOTW for week 23, after Seba tallied two goals and forced an own goal in Portland's wild 4-4 draw with Minnesota United last weekend.

Blanco's performance was of course punctuated by him scoring the opening goal just 13 seconds into the start off of the game right off the opening kickoff. It was the fifth-fastest goal in MLS history (including playoffs), and the fastest in Timbers' club history.

The talisman followed that goal up by scoring early in the second half to spark the comeback, and also looked to have scored Portland's first MLS hat trick before the goal was ruled an own goal due to a deflection by Kemar Lawrence.

This stands as Blanco's second inclusion on the Team of the Week this season, and latest in a string of nods for the Timbers over the past month.

You can read the team's full press release on Blanco's nod here.