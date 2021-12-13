Timbers Announce Contract Decisions for 2022

The Portland Timbers today announced decisions on contract options for the 2022 season. Seven players had their 2022 contract options exercised, while three options were declined. The club also remains in contract discussions with four players.

Portland picked up contract options for Diego Chara, Dario Zuparic, Cristhian Paredes, Andy Polo, Marvin Loría, Blake Bodily, and Zac McGraw. Meaning all of those players are, as of now, still on the roster.

Three players had their options declined and one player is out of contract. Ismaila Jome, Jorge Gonzalez, and Manny Perez had their options declined and Renzo Zambrano is out of contract.

Jome was signed as a depth piece for the left back position prior to the 2021 season. He made three substitution appearances for Portland before suffering a torn ACL injury early in the year. He subsequently missed the rest of the season.

Gonzalez was a standout player for Timbers 2 in the 2020 USL Championship season before the club went on hiatus. He was signed to the first team prior to the 2021 season. Gonzalez was then sent out on loan to Louisville City FC for the year. Perez signed for the Timbers in April, and was subsequently sent out on loan to Austin FC, where he logged around 370 minutes of game time, mostly as a substitute.

The Timbers remain in talks with Sebastian Blanco, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, and Josecarlos Van Rankin over new deals.

Van Rankin was on loan from Liga MX club Chivas de Guadalajara for the 2021 season and it looks like the Timbers declined the purchase option that was part of that deal. They do however appear to be in negotiations to sign Van Rankin at a different number for 2022.

Blanco’s contract was up at the end of 2021, however reports have indicated that he and the Timbers are close to a deal to have him stay in Portland.

On this front... I'm still told nothing signed on a new contract between the Portland Timbers and star Sebastian Blanco.



Talks have gone well and the expectation remains that Blanco will return, but all focus on MLS Cup for now. https://t.co/YkRuPUooHz — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 7, 2021

The decisions announced today were the first drop of news in what is a quick turnaround from MLS Cup to the 2022 MLS season. Expect much more news out of the Timbers in the coming days and weeks as they retool their roster for the 2022 season, which starts in only little over two months.

You can read the team’s full press release on roster moves here. The current state of Portland’s roster can be viewed below.

Portland Timbers 2022 Roster (as of Dec. 12):

Goalkeepers: Jeff Attinella, Hunter Sulte

Defenders: Pablo Bonilla, Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Zac McGraw, Bill Tuiloma, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders: Blake Bodily, Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara, George Fochive, Marvin Loría, Santiago Moreno, Cristhian Paredes, Andy Polo, Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson

Forwards: Dairon Asprilla, Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda