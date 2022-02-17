Timbers Finalize 2022 Broadcast Schedule

As first reported by Stumptown Footy on Feb. 2, the Portland Timbers today confirmed that all 21 local broadcasts will be available on FOX 12 Plus. The Timbers also released the full broadcast schedule for the 2022 season. FOX 12 and ROOT SPORTS Northwest return as the club’s primary television partners. Announcer Jake Zivin and analysts Liam Ridgewell and Ross Smith will return once again as the broadcasting team for local broadcasts this season.

ROOT Sports will be the home for encore broadcasts of locally televised games. For fans that live in Oregon outside of the greater Portland & Southwest Washington area, KEVU in Eugene and KFBI in Medford will televise all games that air on FOX 12 Plus in the Willamette Valley and Southern Oregon.

FOX 12 will also be featuring a series a regular series of Timbers Insider content, which promises to take an immersive approach to all things PTFC in the lead up to matchdays.

As was previously reported, this move is likely to make local Timbers broadcasts more accessible to Timbers fans, both local and non-local. Whether it’s via the more accessible FOX 12 Plus television station or the ESPN+ streaming service, which is now more accessible due to less widespread blackout restrictions, Timbers fans will be able to tune in to watch the green and gold take the field.

2022 Full Broadcast Schedule

Feb. 26 New England Revolution 4:30pm FOX

Mar. 6 @LAFC 7pm FS1

Mar. 12 Austin FC 7pm FOX 12 PLUS

Mar. 19 @FC Dallas 5:30pm FOX 12 PLUS

Mar. 27 Orlando City SC 1pm ESPN

Apr. 3 LA Galaxy 1:30pm FS1

Apr. 9 @Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7pm FOX 12 PLUS

Apr. 16 @Houston Dynamo FC 3pm FOX 12 PLUS

Apr. 23 Real Salt Lake 7pm FOX 12 PLUS

Apr. 30 @Colorado Rapids 6pm FOX 12 PLUS

May 7 @New York Red Bulls 4pm FOX 12 PLUS

May 14 Sporting Kansas City 7pm FOX 12 PLUS

May 18 @San Jose Earthquakes 7:30pm FOX 12 PLUS

May 22 Philadelphia Union 7pm FS1

May 28 @Inter Miami CF 5pm FOX 12 PLUS

June 18 @LA Galaxy 2pm ESPN

June 25 Colorado Rapids 7:30pm FOX 12 PLUS

June 29 Houston Dynamo FC 7:30pm FOX 12 PLUS

July 3 @Nashville SC 5:30pm FOX 12 PLUS

July 9 @Seattle Sounders FC 1:30pm FOX

July 17 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30pm FOX 12 PLUS

July 23 San Jose Earthquakes 7:30pm FOX 12 PLUS

July 30 @Minnesota United FC 12pm ABC

Aug. 3 Nashville SC 7:30pm FOX 12 PLUS

Aug. 6 FC Dallas 7:30pm FOX 12 PLUS

Aug. 13 @Toronto FC 4:30pm FOX 12 PLUS

Aug. 21 @Sporting Kansas City 5pm FS1

Aug. 26 Seattle Sounders FC 7pm ESPN

Aug. 31 @Austin FC 6pm FOX 12 PLUS

Sept. 4 Atlanta United FC 2:30pm FOX

Sept. 10 Minnesota United FC 7pm FOX 12 PLUS

Sept. 18 @Columbus Crew SC 10am ESPN

Oct. 2 LAFC 12pm ABC

Oct. 9 @Real Salt Lake 2pm FOX 12 PLUS

You can read the team’s full press release here.