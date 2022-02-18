Felipe Mora undergoes successful knee surgery, sidelined for at least six weeks

The Portland Timbers announced today that forward Felipe Mora has undergone a successful arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left knee. The anticipated timeline of his recovery puts his return at approximately six weeks.

Mora, who led the Timbers in scoring last year with 13 goals in the regular season and playoffs, will join defenders Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic in the treatment room, as the center back pairing are both recovering from sports hernia surgeries they underwent last month.

With Mora set to be out until April at the earliest, forward Jaroslaw Niezgoda will be looked upon to lead the line for the opening month of games for the Timbers. Niezgoda, a Designated Player, enjoyed his first healthy preseason this year, after being hampered by injuries and medical issues prior to the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Niezgoda tallied three goals in just about 400 minutes last season.

With newly signed homegrown player Tega Ikoba yet to play a significant part during the 2022 preseason, it is unknown how ready he is to play the main backup role to Niezgoda. So it is looking likely that Portland’s Polish No. 9 will be heavily leaned upon as the new MLS season gets underway.

You can read the team’s full press release here.