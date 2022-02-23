Timbers name Stephanie Ludwig head athletic trainer

The Portland Timbers announced yesterday that Stephanie Ludwig has been promoted to the position of head athletic trainer for the Timbers. Ludwig has been with the Timbers for two full seasons and will be entering her third season in a new role.

Ludwig’s promotion is a landmark one for the Timbers, as she will become the first female head athletic trainer in the club’s history. She will also be one of two female head athletic trainers currently in MLS.

Ludwig served as an assistant athletic trainer for the past two years in Portland, and she was the head athletic trainer for Timbers 2 in 2020. Before coming to Portland, she served on the athletic training staff for the University of San Francisco since 2014.

Among other duties, Ludwig will be responsible for the mitigation, assessment, treatment and rehabilitation of all Timbers players. She will already have her hands full, as the Timbers have multiple key players that are recovering from offseason surgeries, and she will be ramping up fitness as the 2022 MLS season gets underway.

