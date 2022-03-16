Thorns Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule

After weeks of asking, waiting, and praying, the NWSL schedule has at long last been released.

The Portland Thorns announced their full slate of regular season games for the 2022 NWSL season. They will play 22 games between April and October, 11 at home and 11 away. They are scheduled to kick off the regular season on Saturday, April 30, four days after their final group stage game in the NWSL Challenge Cup, when they face the newly renamed KC Current at Providence Park at 3 p.m. (Pacific).

Drum roll please..



The moment we've all been waiting for.. Our 2022 season schedule.



The moment we've all been waiting for.. Our 2022 season schedule.

The regular season will air across The CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network, FOX 12 Plus and stream live on Paramount+. Twitch will also be streaming select regular season NWSL games this year once again. More details for television broadcasts for regular season games will be released at a later date.

The Thorns will not have to wait long for their first marquee game: They face Cascadia rival OL Reign on Friday, May 13, at Providence Park. The reverse fixture, to be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, is set for Sunday, July 10.

Other notable fixtures include Portland hosting expansion side Angel City FC on Friday, June 3, and traveling to face expansion side San Diego Wave FC five days later on June 8. The Thorns travel to LA to play Angel City on Friday, July 1, and square off against San Diego at home on August 27.

The Thorns will host the Chicago Red Stars in their regular season home finale on Saturday, September 25, and then close out the regular season on the road against Gotham FC on Saturday, October 1. The NWSL playoffs will then begin two weeks later on October 16.

One potential hiccup with the start of the regular season is the end of the Challenge Cup. The semifinals of the Challenge Cup are set for May 4, with the final scheduled for May 7. The Thorns have a regular season game scheduled against the North Carolina Courage in Cary for May 7, so should the Thorns advance for the opportunity to defend their Challenge Cup title, there will likely be some rescheduling and reshuffling of the calendar.

For now though, the schedule is finally out. You can read the team’s press release and view the full schedule here.