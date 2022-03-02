Thorns release updated preseason roster

Portland Thorns FC announced today the club’s updated preseason roster. Japan international Hina Sugita arrived in Portland and has joined the squad. Olivia Moultrie is currently with the U.S. U-20 National Team and is entering the knockout rounds of 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship. The USYNT will face Suriname in the Round of 16 on Friday, March 4, at 12 noon (Pacific).

Thorns FC will kickoff their preseason tournament at Providence Park on Saturday, March 5, with the Chicago Red Stars, OL Reign and the U.S. U-23 WNT.

The Portland Thorns’ preseason schedule can full release can be accessed here.

2022 Thorns FC Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Bella Bixby, Shelby Hogan, Abby Smith

Defenders (7): Kelli Hubly, Meghan Klingenberg, Natalia Kuikka (INTL), Emily Menges, Meaghan Nally, Madison Pogarch, Becky Sauerbrunn

Midfielders (7): Sam Coffey, Crystal Dunn, Olivia Moultrie, Gabby Provenzano (CDP), Rocky Rodríguez, Yazmeen Ryan, Hina Sugita (INTL)

Forwards (6): Natalie Beckman (CDP), Hannah Betfort,Marissa Everett, Christine Sinclair, Sophia Smith, Morgan Weaver

Key:

NRI – Non-roster invitee

NYR – Not yet reported to camp

INTL – International Player

CDP – 2022 NWSL Draft Pick