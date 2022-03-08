Yimmi Chara named to MLS Team of the Week for the second consecutive week

Yimmi Chara keeps getting on his bike, and keeps earning Team of the Week honors.

It was announced yesterday that the Portland Timbers midfielder was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 2. Yimmi Chara opened the scoring to help the Timbers earn a draw against LAFC on Sunday night. It’s Yimmi’s second consecutive appearance on the league’s Team of the Week in the fledgling 2022 season.

Yimmi Chara has been named to the @MLS Team of the Week for the second time in a row this season.



Fresh off of earning TOTW honors in Week 1, after scoring a bicycle goal, Y. Chara did the exact same thing in Week 2. He notched another bicycle kick goal against LAFC in astonishing fashion, which opened the scoring on Sunday night. And just as he was in Week 1, Yimmi was named one of the top eleven performers for Week 2 in MLS.

It was Yimmi Chara’s second goal of the season, and marks the first time he has scored in consecutive matches since September 2021. Against LAFC, Yimmi also logged a full 90 minute performance, spending the last half hour and change as an emergency left back after Claudio Bravo was shown a second yellow card.

The Timbers are back in action on Saturday, March 13, when they host Austin FC at Providence Park (7PM PST, FOX12 PLUS). No word yet on whether Yimmi will be getting on his bicycle once again on Saturday, but at this point I don’t know who would bet against it.