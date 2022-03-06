Match Thread: Portland Timbers @ Los Angeles FC

Coming off a gritty 2-2 draw in their home opener, the Portland Timbers travel down to Los Angeles to face Los Angeles FC. The black & gold are Portland’s first Western Conference opponent of the 2022 campaign, and also their first away game of the season.

LAFC produced a big 3-0 home victory over the Colorado Rapids in their first match. Featuring a new head coach in Steve Cherundolo and a revamped roster, last week LAFC looked like the team that took the league by storm three years ago. Carlos Vela also very much looked like his old self — the Vela that won both the league MVP and Golden Boot in LAFC’s dominant season — as he recorded a hat trick in the victory over Colorado.

It will be a tough test for the Timbers, who showed resilience in coming back to earn a draw against the New England Revolution in their opener. Still dealing with key absences and players working their way back to full fitness, Portland remains a somewhat shorthanded side. But as we saw last week, Portland is a side that still has firepower and can score a spectacular goal or two. As it is whenever these two sides match up, it’s sure to be a cracker down in LA.

Game Info

Location: Banc of California Stadium | Los Angeles, CA

Time: 7:00PM PST

Watch: FS1

Radio: 750 The Game & LA GranD 93.5 FM-1150 AM

Lineups

