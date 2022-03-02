Cristhian Paredes agrees to a four-year contract extension with Timbers FC

The Portland Timbers today announced that midfielder Cristhian Paredes, who turns 24 in May, has signed a multi-year contract extension that will see him remain with the club until 2025.

Midfielder Cristhian Paredes signs a contract extension with the club.

Paredes’ re-signing continues the Timbers’ recent trend of retaining key first-team players, with Pablo Bonilla, Bill Tuiloma, and Sebastian Blanco all signing multi-year extensions over the last few weeks.

During his six-year spell with the Timbers, Paredes has made 79 appearances, 60 of which were starts, scoring eight goals and assisting another eight in that time.

The length of the deal signifies that the Timbers see Paredes as a major contributor to the squad moving forward and a core part of their midfield, alongside Eryk Williamson and newly-acquired David Ayala.

The Portland Timbers’ full press release on Paredes’ four-year contract extension can be accessed here.

The Timbers are back in action on Sunday, March 6 against LAFC in Banc of California Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Pacific.