Match Thread: Thorns @ Spirit

The Portland Thorns and their ten game unbeaten run head East, where they will face the Washington Spirit in a midweek NWSL clash.

Storylines So Far

The Thorns (6-1-7, 25 points) are coming off of a slightly disappointing home draw against the North Carolina Courage, where they saw a lead slip twice. Still, the result (plus results from around the league) propelled Portland to the top spot in the NWSL. They enter tonight’s match in first place in the league, by virtue of their ridiculously high +20 goal differential.

The Spirit (1-5-9) have been experiencing almost the polar opposite type of season from the Thorns. They have won just once this season, crashing down to earth after making the Challenge Cup final earlier this year.

Look for the bevy of Thorns’ attackers, especially Golden Boot race leader Sophia Smith, to take advantage of the porous Spirit defense tonight to try to extend Portland’s unbeaten run to eleven.

Pregame Reading

How to Watch

Location: Providence Park| Portland, OR

Time: 5:30 PM PT (delayed)

Watch: Paramount+

Lineups

Portland Thorns

Washington Spirit