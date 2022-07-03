Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Timbers 2 - 2 Nashville SC

The Portland Timbers rescued a point in humid Tennessee with a six-minute double salvo in the second-half, after Nashville SC scored the first two goals of the match, which ended 2-2. Dairon Asprilla pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute before Jaroslaw Niezgoda emphatically equalized with a left-footed shot in the 69th minute.

The draw extended the Timbers’ unbeaten streak to four games, taking eight out of a possible twelve points from the LA Galaxy (away), Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo, and now Nashville.

Their third game in nine days meant heavy lineup-rotation from Giovanni Savarese, as Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, and Bill Tuiloma were all unavailable for selection.

1’ It was nearly the worst possible start for the Timbers when Nashville’s talisman Hany Mukhtar got off a strike on goal from inside the box. Fortunately for the Timbers, David Bingham got down well to block the shot.

19' GOAL NASHVILLE: 1-0 Despite a bright opening from the Timbers, it was in fact Nashville who took the lead in the match. Sean Davis received the ball on the edge of the box, and under very little pressure from the Timbers, curled in a shot past a helpless Bingham in net.

25' Claudio Bravo had a good chance to equalize for the just before the half-hour mark. The left-back received the ball inside the box and unleashed a powerful strike into the near-post side-netting, as the goal-scorer Davis closed down the shot.

29' David Ayala was shown a yellow card for a reckless foul on Hany Mukhtar.

39' An incredible save from Nashville's backup goalkeeper Elliot Panicco denied a certain goal from Santiago Moreno. Claudio Bravo got past Dax McCarty to the end-line and cut back a perfect cross to Moreno in the middle of the box, but Panicco somehow kept the ball out of the net after a well-struck shot.

The score remained 1-0 in favor of Nashville at halftime.

46’ Yimmi Chara, who looked visibly exhausted having played every minute of the prior two matches, was replaced by Eryk Williamson to start the second half.

51’ Zac McGraw was shown a yellow card for a foul.

57’ GOAL NASHVILLE: 2-0 Nashville extended their lead to 2-0 just before the hour mark, as Mukhtar pounced on a cut-back cross before smashing the ball into the back of the net. Mukhtar was allowed a free run in the box as Zac McGraw tried to block the cross, and Larrys Mabiala stood ball-watching.

63’ GOAL TIMBERS: 2-1 The Timbers pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, as Dairon Asprilla sent a powerful shot through Panicco’s arms. Niezgoda won the penalty after intercepting a loose pass from Panicco, and was brought down inside the box by the Nashville ‘keeper.

69’ GOAL TIMBERS: 2-2 The Timbers equalized through Niezgoda in the 69th minute following a well-worked team move. Williamson fed the ball to Niezgoda with a perfect through-pass that set him up perfectly on his left foot, before firing the ball over Panicco and into the net.

74’ Marvin Loria entered the game for Sebastian Blanco.

81’ Felipe Mora entered the game for Niezgoda.

90’ Five minutes of stoppage time were added at the end of the match.

90+1’ George Fochive replaced David Ayala, making his first appearance since March 6 in doing so, and Dario Zuparic entered the game for Asprilla.

90+2’ POST Marvin Loria nearly stole all three points for the Timbers in the second minute of stoppage time, smashing the crossbar with a left-footed strike from distance.

Despite back-to-back corners in the dying moments of the game for the Timbers, the game ended 2-2. The Timbers take on the Seattle Sounders in their next match. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Lumen Field.